On Sunday, Dominic Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .258 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 25 walks.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this season (46 of 72), with more than one hit 21 times (29.2%).
  • In 72 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • In 18.1% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6%.
  • In 26 games this year (36.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 34
.254 AVG .264
.310 OBP .352
.289 SLG .344
3 XBH 7
1 HR 1
6 RBI 11
26/10 K/BB 19/15
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Lugo (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
