On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .255 with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.4%).

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has an RBI in 19 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .255 AVG .254 .333 OBP .333 .441 SLG .468 20 XBH 14 3 HR 6 14 RBI 19 31/13 K/BB 28/13 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings