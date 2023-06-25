The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .291 with 17 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 51 of 71 games this year (71.8%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (31.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 71 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (36.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .290 AVG .291 .323 OBP .340 .361 SLG .396 10 XBH 10 0 HR 2 17 RBI 19 35/8 K/BB 22/10 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings