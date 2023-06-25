Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on June 25 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .236 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- In 34 of 62 games this season (54.8%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (33.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.1%).
- In 17 games this season (27.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.246
|AVG
|.228
|.287
|OBP
|.301
|.360
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|13/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
