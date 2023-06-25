On Sunday, Lane Thomas (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Padres.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: SDPA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 87 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .507. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (17.3%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has an RBI in 27 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .311 AVG .280 .350 OBP .335 .570 SLG .441 22 XBH 12 8 HR 5 25 RBI 13 33/8 K/BB 48/10 6 SB 1

