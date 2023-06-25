Luis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on June 25 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .271.
  • In 62.3% of his 69 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (10.1%).
  • He has scored at least once 25 times this year (36.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 32
.270 AVG .273
.293 OBP .317
.404 SLG .375
10 XBH 9
3 HR 2
16 RBI 17
14/6 K/BB 20/9
3 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Lugo (3-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.