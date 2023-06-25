The San Diego Padres versus Washington Nationals game on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Juan Soto and Lane Thomas.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 60 home runs as a team.

Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 310 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 527 as a team.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.472 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (3-6) for his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start six times in 15 starts this season.

Gore has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Cardinals L 9-3 Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres L 13-3 Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Matt Waldron 6/25/2023 Padres - Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners - Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners - Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler

