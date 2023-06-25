How to Watch the Nationals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
The San Diego Padres versus Washington Nationals game on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Juan Soto and Lane Thomas.
Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 60 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 310 (4.1 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 527 as a team.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.472 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (3-6) for his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 15 starts this season.
- Gore has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-3
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|L 13-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Matt Waldron
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
|6/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
