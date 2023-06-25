On Sunday, June 25 at 4:10 PM ET, Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (37-40) host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (29-47) in the series rubber match at PETCO Park.

The Nationals are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Padres (-200). The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (3-3, 3.86 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (3-6, 4.02 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 28 (52.8%) of those contests.

The Padres have gone 8-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (37.1%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 8-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Riley Adams 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 4th

