The San Diego Padres (37-40) and Washington Nationals (29-47) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Seth Lugo (3-3) for the Padres and MacKenzie Gore (3-6) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (3-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-6, 4.02 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing batters have a .261 batting average against him.

Gore has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Gore will try to continue a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

In two of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

MacKenzie Gore vs. Padres

He will take the mound against a Padres offense that is hitting .232 as a unit (24th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .399 (19th in the league) with 92 total home runs (11th in MLB play).

Gore has a 5.79 ERA and a 2.357 WHIP against the Padres this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .368 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

Lugo (3-3) will take the mound for the Padres, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 33-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 3.86 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .269.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In nine starts this season, Lugo has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.