In the final of the Bett1open on Sunday, Petra Kvitova (ranked No. 9) meets Donna Vekic (No. 23).

With -225 odds, Kvitova is the favorite against Vekic in this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +175.

Petra Kvitova vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Petra Kvitova vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Donna Vekic -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

Petra Kvitova vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Kvitova took down Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4.

Vekic defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-6 in the semifinals on Saturday.

In her 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kvitova has played an average of 21.4 games.

Kvitova has played eight matches on grass over the past year, and 20.4 games per match.

In the past year, Vekic has played 51 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.9% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Vekic is averaging 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set in seven matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Kvitova holds a 2-0 record against Vekic. Their last match, at the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 26, 2023, was taken by Kvitova 6-4, 7-6.

Kvitova and Vekic have competed in four sets, and Kvitova has emerged with the edge, coming out on top in all of them.

Kvitova and Vekic have competed in 43 total games, and Kvitova has won more often, capturing 26 of them.

Kvitova and Vekic have matched up two times, averaging 21.5 games and two sets per match.

