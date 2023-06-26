Corey Dickerson -- hitting .290 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .272 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Dickerson has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 10.7% of those games.

He has homered in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 32.1% of his games this season, Dickerson has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 .188 AVG .327 .206 OBP .377 .219 SLG .551 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 8/1 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings