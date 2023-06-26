The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 25 walks.

In 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%) Smith has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 73 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 17.8% of his games this season, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 26 of 73 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .254 AVG .256 .310 OBP .342 .289 SLG .333 3 XBH 7 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 26/10 K/BB 19/15 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings