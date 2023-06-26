Joey Meneses -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Padres.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 18 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks while batting .293.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Meneses has had a hit in 52 of 72 games this season (72.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (31.9%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 72 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has an RBI in 26 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (36.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .290 AVG .295 .323 OBP .342 .361 SLG .403 10 XBH 11 0 HR 2 17 RBI 22 35/8 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings