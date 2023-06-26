Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Padres.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 18 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks while batting .293.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Meneses has had a hit in 52 of 72 games this season (72.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (31.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 72 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has an RBI in 26 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (36.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.2%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.290
|AVG
|.295
|.323
|OBP
|.342
|.361
|SLG
|.403
|10
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|22
|35/8
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.83 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Castillo (4-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.053 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
