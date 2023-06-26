Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks while batting .231.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this year (27.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.246
|AVG
|.219
|.287
|OBP
|.291
|.360
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|13/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (4-6) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.053 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
