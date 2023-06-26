The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks while batting .231.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 17 games this year (27.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .246 AVG .219 .287 OBP .291 .360 SLG .383 9 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 13/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings