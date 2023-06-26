On Monday, Lane Thomas (.769 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.344), slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (88) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

In 78.9% of his 76 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 76), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.8% of his games this year, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 55.3% of his games this season (42 of 76), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .311 AVG .279 .350 OBP .338 .570 SLG .435 22 XBH 12 8 HR 5 25 RBI 14 33/8 K/BB 49/10 6 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings