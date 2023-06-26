How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 26
The Seattle Mariners versus Washington Nationals game on Monday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Teoscar Hernandez and Jeimer Candelario.
Nationals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 61 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 212 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 21st in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 318 (4.1 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.473 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Williams (4-4) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed five hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Williams has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|L 13-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Matt Waldron
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|W 8-3
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
|6/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|7/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
