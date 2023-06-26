The Seattle Mariners host the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ty France, Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 39 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .295/.344/.503 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 24 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Padres Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 72 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .261/.338/.471 slash line so far this season.

Candelario has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 25 3-for-5 3 1 3 7 0 at Padres Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners' Luis Castillo (4-6) will make his 16th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Castillo has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), ninth in WHIP (1.053), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 21 5.0 4 3 3 3 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 5.2 2 2 2 6 6 at Angels Jun. 9 6.0 6 5 3 10 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Pirates May. 27 6.0 1 0 0 10 2

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

France Stats

France has recorded 81 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .276/.346/.418 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI (74 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .240/.301/.419 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 1 at Orioles Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1

