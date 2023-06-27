Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Corey Dickerson (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .259.
- Dickerson has gotten a hit in 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%), with at least two hits on three occasions (10.3%).
- In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In nine games this season (31.0%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|.188
|AVG
|.302
|.206
|OBP
|.351
|.219
|SLG
|.509
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|8/1
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 5.09 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
