On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .292 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.

Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last outings.

Meneses has recorded a hit in 53 of 73 games this season (72.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (31.5%).

He has gone deep in two of 73 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.6%).

In 35.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .290 AVG .294 .323 OBP .340 .361 SLG .406 10 XBH 12 0 HR 2 17 RBI 22 35/8 K/BB 25/10 0 SB 0

