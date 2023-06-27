Lane Thomas -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.515) and total hits (90) this season.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 61 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 29 games this season (37.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 55.8% of his games this year (43 of 77), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .311 AVG .283 .350 OBP .339 .570 SLG .461 22 XBH 14 8 HR 6 25 RBI 16 33/8 K/BB 52/10 6 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings