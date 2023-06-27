Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (38-39) and the Washington Nationals (30-48) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 27.

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, Washington has come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (322 total, 4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule