Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Mariners on June 27, 2023
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Julio Rodriguez and Lane Thomas are two of the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Washington Nationals meet at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 18 walks and 41 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashing .297/.345/.515 so far this season.
- Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs and five RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 26
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 24
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 73 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .260/.335/.466 slash line on the season.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 25
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .247/.309/.423 on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 24
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
France Stats
- Ty France has 82 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .274/.343/.415 on the season.
- France heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
