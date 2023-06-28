Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ildemaro Vargas (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 48.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
- In 25 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year (20.0%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|16
|.304
|AVG
|.256
|.304
|OBP
|.289
|.609
|SLG
|.349
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|6
|2/0
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.07), fourth in WHIP (1.019), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
