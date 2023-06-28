On Wednesday, Ildemaro Vargas (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Logan Gilbert

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 48.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

In 25 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year (20.0%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 16 .304 AVG .256 .304 OBP .289 .609 SLG .349 3 XBH 3 2 HR 0 4 RBI 6 2/0 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings