Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on June 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Mariners.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .287 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 123rd in slugging.
- Meneses has had a hit in 53 of 74 games this season (71.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (31.1%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 74 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has an RBI in 26 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 74 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.290
|AVG
|.284
|.323
|OBP
|.329
|.361
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|22
|35/8
|K/BB
|29/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Gilbert (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 40th, 1.019 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
