The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 92 hits and an OBP of .347, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Thomas is batting .381 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has homered in 14 games this season (17.9%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (30 of 78), with two or more RBI 11 times (14.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 56.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .311 AVG .287 .350 OBP .345 .570 SLG .465 22 XBH 15 8 HR 6 25 RBI 18 33/8 K/BB 54/11 6 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings