The Atlanta Dream (5-7) will turn to Allisha Gray (17.8 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to beat Elena Delle Donne (18.1, 10th) and the Washington Mystics (8-5) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-5) 163 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-4.5) 162.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-5.5) 163.5 -225 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-5.5) 163.5 -220 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.
  • The Dream have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • Washington has covered the spread three times this season (3-6 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 3-2.
  • Mystics games have gone over the point total just twice this season.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Dream's 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

