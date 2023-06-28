The Seattle Mariners and Ty France head into the final of a three-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 64 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 219 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 329 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Washington averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.476 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (4-9) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Corbin has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Padres L 13-3 Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Matt Waldron 6/25/2023 Padres W 8-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Andrew Abbott 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Luke Weaver

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.