How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France head into the final of a three-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.
Nationals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Nationals Injury Report
|Mariners vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Nationals Player Props
|Mariners vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Nationals Odds
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 64 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Fueled by 219 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 329 (4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.476 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Patrick Corbin (4-9) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Corbin has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|L 13-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Matt Waldron
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|W 8-3
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
|6/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|7/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Andrew Abbott
|7/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Luke Weaver
