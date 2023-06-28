On Wednesday, June 28, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (38-40) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (31-48) at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +200. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (5-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (4-9, 5.32 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 52 times and won 28, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Mariners have won all six games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 3-4 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 28, or 38.4%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

