Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Washington Nationals matchup at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 92 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .299/.347/.516 on the year.

Thomas has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Mariners Jun. 26 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Padres Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 24 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Padres Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 37 RBI (75 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.336/.469 so far this year.

Candelario enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mariners Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 25 3-for-5 3 1 3 7 0 at Padres Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (5-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 16th start of the season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Gilbert has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.07), fourth in WHIP (1.019), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jun. 23 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 5.1 6 2 2 3 3 at Angels Jun. 11 3.0 8 7 6 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. Yankees May. 30 4.0 7 7 5 4 1

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .244/.310/.419 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Orioles Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 1 at Orioles Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

France Stats

Ty France has 84 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .276/.344/.414 slash line so far this year.

France brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a walk and two RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

