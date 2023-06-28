The Seattle Mariners (38-40) and Washington Nationals (31-48) meet on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (5-4) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-9).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (5-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-9, 5.32 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .309 batting average against him.

Corbin is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.

Corbin is trying for his 16th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will hand the ball to Gilbert (5-4) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.07, a 5.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.019.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Gilbert has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 40th, 1.019 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.