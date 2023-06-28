Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 22 against the Diamondbacks) he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is batting .304 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Adams has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Adams has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 .385 AVG .118 .442 OBP .211 .718 SLG .294 7 XBH 1 2 HR 1 6 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings