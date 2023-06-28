Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 22 against the Diamondbacks) he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Mariners Player Props
|Nationals vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Mariners
|Nationals vs Mariners Odds
|Nationals vs Mariners Prediction
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is batting .304 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.
- Adams has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Adams has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|.385
|AVG
|.118
|.442
|OBP
|.211
|.718
|SLG
|.294
|7
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (5-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 40th, 1.019 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.