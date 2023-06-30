The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .233.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 42 of 71 games this season (59.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.3%).

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .254 AVG .213 .300 OBP .259 .418 SLG .362 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 12 RBI 21 27/5 K/BB 34/4 5 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings