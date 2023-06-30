Joey Meneses -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on June 30 at 6:05 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .287 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

In 53 of 74 games this year (71.6%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (31.1%).

In 74 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (26 of 74), with more than one RBI seven times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .290 AVG .284 .323 OBP .329 .361 SLG .392 10 XBH 12 0 HR 2 17 RBI 22 35/8 K/BB 29/10 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings