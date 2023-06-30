On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .240.

Ruiz has had a hit in 37 of 66 games this year (56.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.3%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (12.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 19 games this year (28.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .246 AVG .236 .287 OBP .305 .360 SLG .407 9 XBH 10 2 HR 7 11 RBI 20 13/4 K/BB 8/12 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings