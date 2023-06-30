Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .240.
- Ruiz has had a hit in 37 of 66 games this year (56.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.3%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (12.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 19 games this year (28.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.246
|AVG
|.236
|.287
|OBP
|.305
|.360
|SLG
|.407
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|20
|13/4
|K/BB
|8/12
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 84 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Sanchez (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
