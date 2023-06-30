Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on June 30 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 93 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .513.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Thomas is batting .409 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 79.7% of his games this season (63 of 79), with at least two hits 24 times (30.4%).
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (17.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (38.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (13.9%).
- In 57.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.311
|AVG
|.286
|.350
|OBP
|.343
|.570
|SLG
|.460
|22
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|18
|33/8
|K/BB
|54/11
|6
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.
