Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia -- hitting .282 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on June 30 at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 106th in on base percentage, and 116th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last games.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (47 of 73), with multiple hits 26 times (35.6%).
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 73), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 25 games this season (34.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this year (27 of 73), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.270
|AVG
|.290
|.293
|OBP
|.333
|.404
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|20
|14/6
|K/BB
|22/11
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
