Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (43-37) will match up against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (32-48) at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, June 30. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +150 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (0-1, 4.05 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (5-6, 3.43 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 30, or 61.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 11-5 (winning 68.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Nationals have won in 29, or 39.2%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 14 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 4th

