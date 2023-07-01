Antonio Gibson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Antonio Gibson when the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Antonio Gibson Injury Status
Gibson is currently listed as active.
Is Gibson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Antonio Gibson 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|149 CAR, 546 YDS (3.7 YPC), 3 TD
|58 TAR, 46 REC, 353 YDS, 2 TD
Rep Gibson and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Antonio Gibson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|119.90
|109
|34
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|112.32
|124
|38
|2023 ADP
|-
|99
|37
Other Commanders Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Antonio Gibson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|14
|58
|0
|7
|72
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|14
|28
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|12
|38
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|13
|49
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|3
|6
|0
|3
|33
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5
|35
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|10
|59
|0
|3
|18
|1
|Week 8
|@Colts
|7
|19
|0
|7
|58
|1
|Week 9
|Vikings
|11
|36
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|14
|44
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|18
|72
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|9
|32
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|9
|39
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|5
|21
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|5
|10
|0
|2
|21
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.