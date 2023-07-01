The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Armani Rogers and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a contest against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Armani Rogers Injury Status

Rogers is currently not listed as injured.

Is Rogers your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Armani Rogers 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 6 TAR, 5 REC, 64 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Rogers and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Armani Rogers Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 9.00 430 84 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 3.09 534 111 2023 ADP - 531 82

Other Commanders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Armani Rogers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 1 1 23 0 Week 7 Packers 3 3 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 0 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.