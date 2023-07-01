The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Benjamin St-Juste and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a bout versus the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Benjamin St-Juste Injury Status

St-Juste is currently not listed as injured.

Benjamin St-Juste 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 42 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Benjamin St-Juste 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 3 Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 3 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 1.0 1.0 3 0 2 Week 10 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 16 @49ers 1.0 1.0 4 0 0

