The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Benjamin St-Juste and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a bout versus the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Benjamin St-Juste Injury Status

St-Juste is currently not listed as injured.

Benjamin St-Juste 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
42 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Benjamin St-Juste 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 2 @Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 1
Week 3 Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 3
Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 5 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 6 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 8 @Colts 0.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 9 Vikings 1.0 1.0 3 0 2
Week 10 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 11 @Texans 0.0 0.0 0 0 1
Week 16 @49ers 1.0 1.0 4 0 0

