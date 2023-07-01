At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Canada is +195 to win Group B. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Canada is +2500.

Canada: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +2500 9 2 Odds to Win Group B +195 10 2

Canada: Last World Cup Performance

At the previous World Cup, Nichelle Prince and Kadeisha Buchanan were the team's leading scorers, each with one goal.

Canada: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Nigeria July 20 10:30 PM ET - - Ireland July 26 8:00 AM ET - - Australia July 31 6:00 AM ET - -

Canada Roster

Name Age Number Club Allysha Chapman 34 2 Houston Dash (United States) Quinn 27 5 OL Reign (United States) Shelina Zadorsky 30 4 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Jayde Riviere 22 - Manchester United WFC (England) Kadeisha Buchanan 27 3 Chelsea FC (England) Jade Rose 20 21 Harvard University (United States) Vanessa Gilles 26 14 Olympique Lyon (France) Kailen Sheridan 27 1 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Lysianne Proulx 24 22 SCU Torreense (Portugal) Sabrina D'Angelo 30 18 Arsenal WFC (England) Jessie Fleming 25 17 Chelsea FC (England) Julia Grosso 22 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Jordyn Huitema 22 9 OL Reign (United States) Deanne Rose 24 6 Reading FC Women (England) Evelyne Viens 26 15 Kristianstads DFF (Sweden) Cloe Lacasse 30 20 SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal) Simi Awujo 19 8 University of Southern California (United States) Christine Sinclair 40 12 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Clarissa Larisey 24 11 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Desiree Scott 35 - Kansas City Current (United States) Nichelle Prince 28 - Houston Dash (United States) Marie Yasmine Alidou d Anjou 28 - FC Famalicao (Portugal) Sophie Schmidt 35 13 Houston Dash (United States) Ashley Lawrence 28 10 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Adriana Leon 30 19 Portland Thorns FC (United States)

