At +6000, Chase Young is a long shot to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 22nd-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Chase Young? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chase Young 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +6000 22nd Bet $100 to win $6,000

Chase Young Insights

In three games last year, Young totaled five tackles.

The Commanders ranked 21st in passing yards last year (204.2 per game), but they excelled on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 191.3 passing yards allowed per game.

On offense, Washington ranked 12th in the NFL last season with 126.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 11th in rushing yards allowed per contest (113.3).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Commanders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Sam Howell +10000 (24th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Chase Young +6000 (22nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +12500 (50th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (71st in NFL) Jahan Dotson +20000 (75th in NFL) Brian Robinson Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.