The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Cody Barton and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Cody Barton Injury Status

Barton is currently not on the injury report.

Cody Barton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 133 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Cody Barton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Broncos 1.0 2.0 10 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Giants 1.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 9 1 1 Week 12 Raiders 0.0 1.0 12 0 1 Week 13 @Rams 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 0.0 14 0 0 Week 15 49ers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 17 Jets 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 18 Rams 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Wild Card @49ers 0.0 1.0 9 0 1

