The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .244 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Dickerson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 31 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Dickerson has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (29.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (9.7%).

In six of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .188 AVG .276 .206 OBP .323 .219 SLG .466 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 8/1 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings