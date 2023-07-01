Da'Ron Payne's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Da'Ron Payne Injury Status

Payne is currently not on the injury report.

Da'Ron Payne 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 64 Tackles (18.0 for loss), 11.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Da'Ron Payne 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 1.0 1.0 3 0 2 Week 2 @Lions 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 5 Titans 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 1.0 4.0 6 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 1.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 12 Falcons 0.0 2.0 6 0 1 Week 13 @Giants 2.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 15 Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 17 Browns 2.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

