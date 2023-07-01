In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Washington Capitals' Darcy Kuemper is currently +15000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Darcy Kuemper's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +15000 (34th in NHL)

Darcy Kuemper 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 16
Goaltending Record -- 8-6-2
Shots Against 15.48 449
Goals Against 2.90 45
Saves 13.93 404
Save % -- 0.900

Darcy Kuemper's Next Game

