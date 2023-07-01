Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ildemaro Vargas (hitting .208 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .275 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.
- In 50.0% of his 26 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Vargas has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this season (six of 26), with more than one RBI four times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (42.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|17
|.304
|AVG
|.261
|.304
|OBP
|.306
|.609
|SLG
|.370
|3
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|7
|2/0
|K/BB
|1/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 85 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.168 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
