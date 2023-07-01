The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Jahan Dotson and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a bout versus the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jahan Dotson Injury Status

Dotson is currently not on the injury report.

Jahan Dotson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 61 TAR, 35 REC, 523 YDS, 7 TD

Jahan Dotson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 95.60 146 44 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 122.66 99 28 2023 ADP - 82 35

Jahan Dotson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 5 3 40 2 Week 2 @Lions 5 4 59 1 Week 3 Eagles 8 2 10 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 3 43 1 Week 10 @Eagles 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Texans 2 1 13 0 Week 12 Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 9 5 54 1 Week 15 Giants 6 4 105 1 Week 16 @49ers 9 6 76 1 Week 17 Browns 7 3 37 0 Week 18 Cowboys 4 3 72 0

