The James Madison Dukes' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, eight, is the highest in the Sun Belt.

James Madison Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
8 -125 +100 55.6%

Dukes' 2022 Performance

  • Defensively, James Madison was a top-25 unit last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 290.7 yards per game. It ranked 29th on offense (452.5 yards per game).
  • James Madison ranked 34th in pass offense (265.3 passing yards per game) and 43rd in pass defense (210.5 passing yards allowed per game) last season.
  • Last season JMU was 5-1 at home and 3-2 away.
  • The Dukes won one game as underdogs (1-1) and went 7-2 as favorites.

James Madison's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Todd Centeio QB 2,692 YDS (63.6%) / 25 TD / 5 INT
371 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 33.7 RUSH YPG
Kris Thornton WR 60 REC / 1,025 YDS / 7 TD / 93.2 YPG
Percy Agyei-Obese RB 908 YDS / 8 TD / 82.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC
Kaelon Black RB 328 YDS / 3 TD / 29.8 YPG / 4.8 YPC
17 REC / 177 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.1 REC YPG
Taurus Jones LB 60 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Isaac Ukwu DL 28 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK
Jamare Edwards DL 34 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK
James Carpenter DL 37 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK

Dukes' Strength of Schedule

  • In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Dukes will be playing the 62nd-ranked schedule this year.
  • Using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, James Madisonwill be playing the 39th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.
  • In 2023, James Madison will face teams that had winning records last season, including that won nine or more games, while facing squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.

James Madison 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Bucknell September 2 - -
2 @ Virginia September 9 - -
3 @ Troy September 16 - -
4 @ Utah State September 23 - -
5 South Alabama September 30 - -
7 Georgia Southern October 14 - -
8 @ Marshall October 19 - -
9 Old Dominion October 28 - -
10 @ Georgia State November 4 - -
11 UConn November 11 - -
12 Appalachian State November 18 - -
13 @ Coastal Carolina November 25 - -

