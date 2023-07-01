James Madison 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, eight, is the highest in the Sun Belt.
Looking to place a futures bet on James Madison's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
James Madison Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8
|-125
|+100
|55.6%
Bet on James Madison's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Dukes' 2022 Performance
- Defensively, James Madison was a top-25 unit last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 290.7 yards per game. It ranked 29th on offense (452.5 yards per game).
- James Madison ranked 34th in pass offense (265.3 passing yards per game) and 43rd in pass defense (210.5 passing yards allowed per game) last season.
- Last season JMU was 5-1 at home and 3-2 away.
- The Dukes won one game as underdogs (1-1) and went 7-2 as favorites.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
James Madison's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Todd Centeio
|QB
|2,692 YDS (63.6%) / 25 TD / 5 INT
371 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 33.7 RUSH YPG
|Kris Thornton
|WR
|60 REC / 1,025 YDS / 7 TD / 93.2 YPG
|Percy Agyei-Obese
|RB
|908 YDS / 8 TD / 82.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|328 YDS / 3 TD / 29.8 YPG / 4.8 YPC
17 REC / 177 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.1 REC YPG
|Taurus Jones
|LB
|60 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Isaac Ukwu
|DL
|28 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK
|Jamare Edwards
|DL
|34 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK
|James Carpenter
|DL
|37 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Dukes' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Dukes will be playing the 62nd-ranked schedule this year.
- Using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, James Madisonwill be playing the 39th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.
- In 2023, James Madison will face teams that had winning records last season, including that won nine or more games, while facing squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.
James Madison 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Bucknell
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Virginia
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Troy
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Utah State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|South Alabama
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|Georgia Southern
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Marshall
|October 19
|-
|-
|9
|Old Dominion
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Georgia State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|UConn
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Appalachian State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Coastal Carolina
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.