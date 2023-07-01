The James Madison Dukes' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, eight, is the highest in the Sun Belt.

James Madison Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8 -125 +100 55.6%

Dukes' 2022 Performance

Defensively, James Madison was a top-25 unit last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 290.7 yards per game. It ranked 29th on offense (452.5 yards per game).

James Madison ranked 34th in pass offense (265.3 passing yards per game) and 43rd in pass defense (210.5 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season JMU was 5-1 at home and 3-2 away.

The Dukes won one game as underdogs (1-1) and went 7-2 as favorites.

James Madison's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Todd Centeio QB 2,692 YDS (63.6%) / 25 TD / 5 INT

371 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 33.7 RUSH YPG Kris Thornton WR 60 REC / 1,025 YDS / 7 TD / 93.2 YPG Percy Agyei-Obese RB 908 YDS / 8 TD / 82.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC Kaelon Black RB 328 YDS / 3 TD / 29.8 YPG / 4.8 YPC

17 REC / 177 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.1 REC YPG Taurus Jones LB 60 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Isaac Ukwu DL 28 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK Jamare Edwards DL 34 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK James Carpenter DL 37 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK

Dukes' Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Dukes will be playing the 62nd-ranked schedule this year.

Using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, James Madisonwill be playing the 39th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.

In 2023, James Madison will face teams that had winning records last season, including that won nine or more games, while facing squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.

James Madison 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Bucknell September 2 - - 2 @ Virginia September 9 - - 3 @ Troy September 16 - - 4 @ Utah State September 23 - - 5 South Alabama September 30 - - 7 Georgia Southern October 14 - - 8 @ Marshall October 19 - - 9 Old Dominion October 28 - - 10 @ Georgia State November 4 - - 11 UConn November 11 - - 12 Appalachian State November 18 - - 13 @ Coastal Carolina November 25 - -

