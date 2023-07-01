John Carlson 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Washington Capitals' John Carlson is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
John Carlson's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Think John Carlson will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
John Carlson 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|25:44
|746:32
|Goals
|0.0
|1
|Assists
|0.5
|15
|Points
|0.6
|16
|Hits
|0.4
|13
|Takeaways
|0.7
|21
|Giveaways
|1.3
|38
|Penalty Minutes
|0.5
|14
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
John Carlson's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.